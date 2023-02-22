Amid Global Health Worker Shortage, CGFNS Assembles Board of Experts to Advise o… – Press Release

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With a global health worker shortage accelerating the demand for internationally educated nurses in industrialized countries, CGFNS International, a global leader in credentials evaluation to support health worker mobility, has established an advisory board of experts to help the organization support the needs of a growing cadre of migrating health professionals.

The Global Advisory Board on Pathways to Mobility for Health Workers – comprising 11 accomplished leaders in health worker credentialing, e-learning systems and digital credentialing technologies – will convene over the next four months to help establish a vision and a roadmap for the future of verifying and promoting the knowledge-based practice competencies of health workers.

Given recent trends identified in the CGFNS Nurse Migration Report 2022: Trends in Healthcare Migration to the United States, applications through the organization’s VisaScreen® Service have more than doubled over the past five years, as the growing health worker shortage has left health systems struggling to fill vacancies. Meanwhile, BMJ Global Health estimated a worldwide shortfall of 15 million health workers in 2020.

In light of this shortage, many health systems are under pressure to accelerate hiring and will turn to internationally qualified health professionals seeking to migrate. At the same time, these highly technically skilled professionals must be properly evaluated, qualified and credentialed to perform the work that is critical to patient safety and quality of care.

“Increasing global mobility among nurses and other health professionals is vitally important to ensuring that they can be hired wherever and whenever they are needed. Verifying previous training and credentials of migrating nurses is a complicated process critically important to patient safety, but amid the nursing shortage there is a growing need to make it quicker, more efficient, more secure and to…