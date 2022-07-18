Amid mortgage boycott, rural financial institution protests, China is attempting more durable to curb public anger





On Sunday, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission urged banks to increase loan support for real estate developers so they can complete unfinished projects, as thousands of disgruntled homebuyers are staging a mortgage boycott across the country.

In China, real estate firms are allowed to sell homes before completing them, and customers have to start repaying mortgages before they are in possession of the new property. These funds are used to finance construction by the developers.

The payment boycott comes as a growing number of projects have been delayed or stalled by a cash crunch among property developers. Evergrande defaulted on its debt last year, and several other companies are seeking protection from creditors.

Home prices are also falling, putting some buyers underwater: They may be locked into a property that is now worth less than they agreed to pay, making them anguished about meeting their mortgage payments.

Buyers across 18 provinces and 47 cities had…