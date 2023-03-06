Amjad Yousef: US imposes visa sanction on Syrian army official over bloodbath that killed a minimum of 41 unarmed civilians





CNN

—



The US State Department on Monday imposed a visa sanction on a Syrian military official whom it says killed at least 41 unarmed civilians in a neighborhood of Damascus in April 2013.

Amjad Yousef, a military intelligence officer for the regime of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, and his immediate family will be blocked from entering the United States, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Video evidence of the massacre in Tadamon, which Blinken described as being “carried out coldly and methodically,” publicly emerged in 2022 “after a long and comprehensive investigation by independent researchers.”

“Today, we are taking action to promote accountability for this atrocity,” the top US diplomat said.

The announcement of the visa restriction comes as a growing number of countries have renewed at least some level of contact…