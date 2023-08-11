AMOP® Receives 2023 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award – Press Release

AMOP announced today that Carrier Optimization has received a 2023 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award from IoT Evolution World, the leading website covering IoT technologies.

FAIRHOPE, Ala., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Managing multiple carriers is necessary due to coverage issues and capacity limitations. AMOP’s Carrier Optimization offers a consolidated portal to efficiently manage multiple carriers, empowering customers with device control and activation features.

“We are thrilled to announce that our revolutionary SIM and mobility data management platform, AMOP, has been awarded the esteemed IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award for our Carrier Optimization product. This validates our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology that empowers our customers with unrivaled control, automated value-add features, and effortless activation methods for their devices. It reinforces our position as industry leaders in the IoT space.” Keith Singler EVP of Revenue Operations.

“The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award reflect the diverse range of innovation driving the multi-billion-dollar IoT market today. It is my honor to congratulate AMOP for their innovative work and superior contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, a co-publisher of IoT Evolution.

“It is my pleasure to recognize Carrier Optimization, an innovative solution that earned AMOP the 2023 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award,” Carl Ford, Community Developer, IoT Evolution World. “I look forward to seeing even more innovation from AMOP in the future.”

About AMOP

Advanced Management Operations Platform (AMOP) was founded in 2020 when Altaworx saw the need for a mobility management platform. This cloud-based SIM Management Platform utilizes automation through AIPs and other data connections to offer clients a single pane of glass to manage their SIM Portfolio and data usage. AMOP is a tool that allows users to fine-tune…