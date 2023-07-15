Amprion’s αSynuclein Seed Amplification Assay to be Showcased at Alzheimer’s Ass… – Press Release

Two posters at AAIC will feature SYNTap®, the only seed amplification assay available to aid the diagnosis of synucleinopathies

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Amprion, a global leader in the advancement of neurodegenerative disorder diagnosis, will be in attendance at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference® 2023 (AAIC®) in Amsterdam on July 16-20. AAIC brings together more than 5,000 clinicians, scientists, researchers, lab managers and care providers from the global medical and scientific dementia community. Amprion’s SYNTap biomarker test is the only seed amplification assay available to aid the diagnosis of synucleinopathies such as Parkinson’s Disease (PD), Lewy Body Dementia (LBD/DLB), and Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) with Lewy Body variant.

“This is already shaping up to be a momentous year for the diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases,” said Russell Lebovitz, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Amprion. “It’s an honor to be among neurologists and industry partners at AAIC who are improving the lives of patients and families across the globe through innovative research. We look forward to sharing insights and creating partnerships to further advance the development of precision medicines.”

Attendees at AAIC will have the opportunity to learn more about Amprion and the SYNTap biomarker test by visiting the Exhibit Hall to: