Amsterdam asks ‘wild’ younger male British vacationers to ‘keep away’

Amsterdam is asking young British men to “stay away” if they plan to visit the city to cut loose and “go wild”.

The Netherlands’ capital’s new online campaign to tackle nuisance tourism launched this week and targets visitors between the ages of 18 and 35, the city’s local authority announced in a news release on Tuesday.

If British tourists search online for terms such as “stag party Amsterdam,” “cheap hotel Amsterdam” or “pub crawl Amsterdam,” a video advertisement will appear, warning them of the consequences of drinking too much, taking drugs or causing trouble through antisocial behavior.

One video shows a drunk young man being arrested. The accompanying text says: “Coming to Amsterdam for a messy night + getting trashed = €140 fine + criminal record = fewer prospects.” It adds: “So coming to Amsterdam for a messy night? Stay…