Amway Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Capitalizing on Innovative Competitive S… – Press Release

Amway leverages its extensive R&D capabilities and innovation agility to drive its customer-driven product development strategy.

SAN ANTONIO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the home water treatment (HWT) industry and, based on its assessment results, recognizes Amway with the 2022 Asia-Pacific (APAC) Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. Amway is a global entrepreneur-led health and wellness company committed to “helping people live better, healthier lives.” The company capitalizes on innovative competitive strategies to drive product differentiation while addressing changing customer needs in the APAC HWT space. Moreover, the product-based company continually explores new business models, such as leasing and service contracts, to maintain its edge in the market’s changing competitive landscape. Amway leverages its comprehensive product suite to address customers’ health and wellness needs uniquely and holistically.

Through its growth strategies, Amway enhances its distribution channels, offers premium aftersales services, and promotes a distinctive product and brand identity with continued innovation and sustained leadership. The company’s flagship eSpring™ water purifier solution positions it at the cutting edge of clean water technology by strategically focusing on ongoing innovation and customer-led product development. As the leading HWT system brand in APAC, the company successfully differentiates its HWT solution against competing solutions offered by the fragmented market’s new and emerging participants. Amway’s extensive scientific testing and third-party certification ensure its eSpring product satisfies the highest safety, performance, and structural integrity standards.

Sama Suwal, a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Research Analyst, stated that “Amway’s eSpring solution is an on-demand, point-of-use water purification product that leverages the company’s innovative mix of state-of-the-art technologies to deliver…