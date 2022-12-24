Amy Hunter: Teenage history-maker ‘cannot restrain’ from channelling full-time ambitions

‘It’s always about the next game’ – Hunter

Amy Hunter will pack her school books when she heads to South Africa as Ireland captain for the first-ever Women’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup in January.

The 17-year-old Belfast schoolgirl said they could be a welcome distraction during the competition, but is adamant they are only part of her “back-up” plan when it comes to a long-term career.

Senior Irish international Hunter is studying for A-Levels to give her the option of going to university, but it is a full-time career in cricket that she wants to pursue as soon as she leaves school.

“I would absolutely love to,” she affirmed when asked if she would like to be a professional cricketer.

History was made in March when Cricket Ireland awarded seven women the first-ever full-time professional player contracts as part of a major investment in the sport.

Hunter, then 16, was one of nine others signed up on a part-time/educational basis and she is determined to ensure that leads to a full-time…