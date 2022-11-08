An enormous tunnel has opened under Niagara Falls

(CNN) — A whitewater wonder visited by everyone from Marilyn Monroe to Mark Twain, Niagara Falls has been a magnet drawing global travelers for at least two centuries. But until this year, a huge tunnel buried deep below the cascade has been off-limits to visitors.

The rocks beneath the gigantic triple waterfall that straddles the border between the US state of New York and Canada’s province of Ontario are honeycombed with chambers carved out to harness the powerful forces of nature thundering overhead.

And now, a 670-meter (2,198-foot) tunnel built more than a century ago on the Canadian side has been opened up to reveal the awesome scale of these engineering marvels.

Since July 2022, it’s been part of tours of the decommissioned Niagara Parks Power Station tour which began a year earlier. Exploring it offers a fascinating glimpse into pioneering work that helped bring this corner of North America into the modern age.

The power station, which operated from 1905 until 2006,…