Analytical Instrumentation Market Set to Register a CAGR of 6.71% and Reach US$ … – Press Release

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a recent Growth Plus Reports assessment, the analytical instrumentation market is estimated to reach US$ 94.10 billion by 2031, with a revenue CAGR of 6.71%. The report examines the vital growth strategies, factors and prospects, competitive scenarios, shifting industry trends, market dynamics, data and forecasts, and ideal investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

  • Increased drug development will drive market revenue growth.
  • North America will register the fastest revenue growth in the global analytical instrumentation market.
  • Increased cancer research will fuel the growth of the market. 

                     Analytical Instrumentation Market Scope

Report Attribute Details
Market size value in 2022 US$ 52.45 billion
Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 94.10 billion
Growth Rate CAGR of 6.71% from 2023 to 2031
Base year for estimation 2022
Forecast Period 2023-2031
Historical Year 2021
Segments covered Product Type, Application, and Region.
Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers
The pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors’ rising need for precision and accuracy in drug development and research is the major factor driving the revenue growth of the global analytical instrumentation market. Furthermore, the growing need for analytical instrumentation for testing and analysis, as well as the development of new technologies contribute to the market’s revenue growth rate. 

Market Segmentation
Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global analytical instrumentation market from four perspectives: Product Type, Application, and Region.

Product Type Segmentation: Based on the product type, the global analytical instrumentation market is segmented into molecular analysis spectroscopy, elemental analysis spectroscopy, chromatography, mass



