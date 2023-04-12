Analytical Instrumentation Market Set to Register a CAGR of 6.71% and Reach US$ … – Press Release

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a recent Growth Plus Reports assessment, the analytical instrumentation market is estimated to reach US$ 94.10 billion by 2031, with a revenue CAGR of 6.71%. The report examines the vital growth strategies, factors and prospects, competitive scenarios, shifting industry trends, market dynamics, data and forecasts, and ideal investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Increased drug development will drive market revenue growth.

North America will register the fastest revenue growth in the global analytical instrumentation market.

Increased cancer research will fuel the growth of the market.

Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/analytical-instrumentation-market/8536

Analytical Instrumentation Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 52.45 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 94.10 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.71% from 2023 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments covered Product Type, Application, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors’ rising need for precision and accuracy in drug development and research is the major factor driving the revenue growth of the global analytical instrumentation market. Furthermore, the growing need for analytical instrumentation for testing and analysis, as well as the development of new technologies contribute to the market’s revenue growth rate.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global analytical instrumentation market from four perspectives: Product Type, Application, and Region.

Product Type Segmentation: Based on the product type, the global analytical instrumentation market is segmented into molecular analysis spectroscopy, elemental analysis spectroscopy, chromatography, mass…