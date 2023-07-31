Andes Releases First-Ever Microbial Carbon Mineralization Methodology – Press Release

Methodology Is Critical in Setting Standard for Carbon Removal Quantiﬁcation, MRV of Microbial Mineralization on Agriculture Soils

Andes, a carbon removal company focused on the generation of inorganic carbon in agricultural soils, has announced the public release of the industry-ﬁrst Microbial Carbon Mineralization (MCM) methodology. This document is the culmination of many years of work across the Andes team, leading academic institutions, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) scientists, agricultural communities, and carbon market experts.

Andes developed this ISO 14064 methodology with EcoEngineers, a clean energy consulting, auditing, and advisory firm with expertise in developing carbon removal monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) approaches.

The methodology has been reviewed by renowned experts in geochemistry, soil science, environmental microbiology, agriculture, and carbon removal. The approach uses direct soil sampling from a rigorous protocol based on Verra’s VM0042 and incorporates feedback from USDA experts and the Andes science team.

“This document has been designed to be transparent, accountable, and conservative,” said Gonzalo Fuenzalida, CEO and co-founder of Andes. “Within the context of open terrestrial systems, we believe our methodology is paving the way for carbon dioxide removal (CDR) companies to sustainably scale up activities while promoting maximum visibility and transparency in methods.”

“Our scientists and engineers worked closely with Andes to develop this breakthrough MCM methodology, which validates their innovative technology,” said Shashi Menon, CEO, EcoEngineers. “It’s inspiring to see companies like Andes taking the lead in developing new methods to help our planet.”

In addition to this methodology, Andes is continuing to collaborate with researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Lab, Yale University, University of Texas at Austin, and several other leading institutes and will finalize a…