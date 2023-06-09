Andre Nel: Former fiery quick bowler returns to motion in Essex League

Andre Nel played his final first-class match for Surrey in July 2010

There was a time when Andre Nel was one of the most feared and unpredictable fast bowlers in world cricket.

The South African blamed his aggressive on-field behaviour on an alter ego called Gunther.

He once told the BBC: “Gunther lives in the mountains in Germany. When he was a kid, there was a lack of oxygen going to his brain, so something went wrong in his mind.”

Now 45, Nel has joined Chelmsford Cricket Club and made his debut in a second XI game against Upminster last weekend.

For a player with 446 first-class wickets, 123 of them in Test matches, figures of 0-22 from seven overs may suggest that Gunther has calmed down a little bit.

“My mind wants to get angry but my body can’t back it up and it’s pointless now,” Nel told BBC Essex.

“People might say things [to me] and hit me for four but I’ve got nothing to prove. I played international cricket, for me it’s [now about] the pleasure and privilege of helping the…