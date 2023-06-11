Andreessen Horowitz (“a16z”) Announces its First International Expansion to the … – Press Release

The company’s crypto practice, which manages $7.6 billion (£6.05 billion) of committed capital, will establish the firm’s first international office in London.

a16z plans to locate its next Crypto Startup School accelerator program in the UK in 2024 and the company will work closely with UK universities to support the development of blockchain technologies and startups.

a16z crypto leads the $43 million (£34.25 million) investment in UK-based Gensyn, which provides decentralized computing resources for AI systems and applications.

Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) announced today that it will open its first international office in London, and that it is planning the next Crypto Startup School accelerator program to take place in the UK in Spring 2024.

a16z’s U.K. office will allow it to work closely with universities throughout the UK to help provide talent and support to develop blockchain clubs and encourage blockchain related curriculum.

From a16z crypto founder and managing partner, Chris Dixon:

“The UK has deep pools of talent, world-leading academic institutions, and a strong entrepreneurial culture. Following a productive dialogue with the Prime Minister, and months of constructive conversations with HM Treasury, UK policymakers, and the Financial Conduct Authority, we’re thrilled to open our first international office in a jurisdiction that welcomes blockchain technology and is committed to creating a predictable business environment by pursuing regulations that both embrace web3 and protect consumers. We look forward to helping foster the growth of the UK web3 ecosystem while the proper regulations come online.”

From UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak:

“As we cement the UK’s place as a science and tech superpower, we must embrace new innovations like Web3, powered by blockchain technology, which will enable start-ups to flourish here and grow the economy.

“That success is founded on having the right regulation and guardrails in place to…