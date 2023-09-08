Andrew Flintoff: Former England captain pictured for first time since High Gear accident

Andrew Flintoff helped fielding drills with the England players before joining the coaching staff on the balcony during New Zealand’s innings

Former England captain Andrew Flintoff has been pictured for the first time since he was injured in an accident while filming Top Gear last year.

He was seen with the England team during their one-day international with New Zealand at Cardiff on Friday.

Filming of the 34th series of Top Gear was suspended pending a health and safety review into the incident.

Flintoff was not working with England in a formal capacity but was invited to be around the team.

The former all-rounder, who had visible scars on his face and tape on his nose, wore a bucket hat and dark glasses as he led fielding drills with the England players at Cardiff’s Sophia Gardens.

He was then seen sat on the England balcony during the New Zealand innings, with the visitors going on to complete a dominant eight-wicket victory.

England captain Jos Buttler said it was “great” to have…