Andrew Flintoff: Former England captain will be a part of white-ball teaching set-up once more

Former Lancashire all-rounder Andrew Flintoff captained England between 2006 and 2007

Andrew Flintoff is certain to be involved in England’s coaching set-up again, says limited-overs head coach Matthew Mott.

Former England skipper Flintoff, 45, joined Mott’s white-ball coaching staff on an informal basis for part of this summer’s international commitments.

Flintoff was injured in an accident filming TV show Top Gear last year.

“He’s definitely going to join us again in future, we’ve loved having him around,” Mott said.

Flintoff initially worked with England’s players during a four-match one-day international series against New Zealand at the start of September, when he was pictured for the first time since he was injured in an accident at Top Gear’s test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey.

That stint was extended to include three ODIs against Ireland, which ended on Tuesday when the final match in Bristol was abandoned because of the weather.

Flintoff will not be part of England’s…