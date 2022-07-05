Andrew Flintoff: ‘You have to be fortunate or privileged to play males’s cricket’

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams comes to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday, 5 July at 20:00 BST.

Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff says you have to be either “lucky or privileged” to play elite men’s cricket in England.

And that’s something the former national team captain wanted to address as part of a new three-part BBC series called Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams.

Flintoff, 44, was once one of the world’s best all-rounders. He was named man of the series in England’s successful 2005 Ashes campaign and became a national icon for his phenomenal ability and exuberant personality.

But he said cricket was “not on the radar” for anyone around him when he was growing up, attending a state school in Preston.

“At school, everyone got stick for something,” he told BBC Sport. “For me, it was because I played cricket.”

In this new series, the Top Gear presenter returns to his home city in Lancashire to set up a cricket team and encourage local working-class boys to get involved.

It’s not an easy…