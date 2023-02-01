Andrew Strauss: Cricket’s dressing-room tradition wants to vary

Sir Andrew Strauss captained England in 50 of his 100 Tests

Former England captain Sir Andrew Strauss says “dressing-room banter” in cricket needs to be “softened”.

Disciplinary hearings relating to allegations of racism at Yorkshire are scheduled to take place in March.

Former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq was found to have been the victim of racial harassment and bullying at the club.

Strauss said the sport’s dressing-room culture should be more “tolerant, understanding, welcoming and embracing of difference”.

“As we move forward together as a game with players of different genders, races, creeds and beliefs coming together, so the traditional macho, hierarchical, perhaps at times verging on ‘bullying’ dressing-room banter will need to be softened,” he said.

“The events over the last 18 months, whether they come from Yorkshire or elsewhere, have shown we have a lot of work to do in this area. But the spirit of cricket demands this.”

Speaking in 2021, Rafiq described English cricket as…