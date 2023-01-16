Andrew Tate investigation: Romanian authorities seize practically $4 million in property





CNN

—



Romanian authorities said they have seized nearly $4 million worth of assets belonging to controversial internet personality Andrew Tate over the past week as he and his brother are investigated on allegations of human trafficking and rape.

Roughly 18 million lei, equivalent to $3,942,700, has been seized, the country’s Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ANABI) said in a press release on Saturday.

Among the 29 seized assets are motor vehicles, luxury watches and sums of money in several different currencies, ANABI said.

The seizures were carried out on orders from prosecutors of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, according to ANABI.

Video published by Reuters on Saturday shows Romanian authorities at a compound emblazoned with a large “Tate” sign seizing several high-value vehicles, including a Rolls Royce, a BMW…