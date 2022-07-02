Andy Goram: Scotland and Rangers goalkeeping nice dies aged 58

Goram went to four major finals with Scotland and won 43 international caps

Former Scotland and Rangers goalkeeper Andy Goram has died of cancer at the age of 58.

Goram was capped 43 times for his country at football and four times at cricket – the only Scot to have played at the top level at both sports.

He helped Rangers win five Scottish Premier League titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups.

Goram was also on loan to Manchester United during the run-in as they won the Premier League title in 2000-01.

He was most recently goalkeeping coach with West of Scotland Football League club Cambuslang Rangers.

Born in Bury of a Scottish father, Goram signed for Oldham Athletic, then in England’s Second Division, after his release from West Bromwich Albion’s youth set-up and went on to make 195 appearances.

Sir Alex Ferguson had already handed him his Scotland debut by the time he moved to Hibernian in 1987 and he would captain the Edinburgh side for many of his 138 appearances before…