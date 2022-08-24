Andy Hurry: Somerset ‘penalised’ for supplying gamers to The Hundred

Andy Hurry was appointed Somerset’s director of cricket in 2017

Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry believes the club is being “penalised” for producing quality players who are then called up to other competitions.

Eight Somerset players were drafted into The Hundred this summer and have been unavailable to play for the county during August.

Somerset won just one of their eight matches in the One-Day Cup, which runs concurrently.

Victory in their final match against Warwickshire followed seven defeats.

“I sense that we’re being penalised as a club who are producing players who are being drafted into another competition,” Hurry told BBC Radio Bristol.

“It makes it tougher for us to compete against teams that may not have lost as many players. That’s quite hard to swallow at the moment.”

Somerset captain Tom Abell, plus Tom Banton, Will Smeed, Craig Overton, Jack Leach, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory and Marchant de Lange, have all been drafted into teams in The Hundred.

