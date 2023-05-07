Andy Murray beats Tommy Paul in Aix-en-Provence ultimate for first title since 2019

Murray last won a title on clay in 2016

Andy Murray won his first title in nearly four years by beating Tommy Paul in the final of the ATP Challenger event in Aix-en-Provence.

Briton Murray, 35, came back from a set down against American top seed Paul to win 2-6 6-1 6-2.

It is the three-time Grand Slam champion’s first title since winning in Antwerp in 2019, and his first on clay since 2016 in Rome.

It is his first title at the second-tier Challenger level since 2005.

“This last year, 18 months, has been a bit of struggle with my game. But [my team] have been there supporting me and working with me to try and get better,” said Murray.

“We keep going from here.”

Fifth seed Murray took a late wildcard entry into the tournament to get more clay-court match time before the French Open, following first-round exits from Monte Carlo and Madrid in April.

After a slow start against Paul, in which the world number 17 won the opening four games en route to taking the first set, Scotland’s Murray…