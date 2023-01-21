Andy Murray crushed at Australian Open after mammoth effort





Andy Murray’s fairytale run at the Australian Open came to an end on Saturday after he was beaten by Roberto Bautista Agut.

The three-time grand slam winner has thrilled crowds in Melbourne this year by rolling back the years to win two marathon matches but Bautista Agut proved a step too far.

The Spaniard won in four sets – 6-1 6-7 (7-9) 6-3 6-4 – and looked relieved to have finally found a way past his opponent when he won match point.

Murray had spent more than 10.5 hours on court heading into the third round match and he struggled to move at points.

The 35-year-old had needed five sets to beat Matteo Berrettini in the first round of the tournament and then rallied from two sets down to beat Thanasi Kokkinakis in an epic contest which lasted five hours and 45 minutes and finished at 4.05am. The second round match, which finished on Friday…