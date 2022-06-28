Andy Murray defends use of cheeky underhand serve in Wimbledon opener in opposition to James Duckworth

After his 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory, Murray explained in his post-match press conference that the decision to use the uncommon shot, more often used by his friend and fellow tennis star Nick Kyrgios, was a tactical one.

Funnily enough, Murray’s execution of the serve wasn’t especially pinpoint, with the shot too high and too long, but he won the point regardless.

“He [Duckworth] changed his return position, that’s why I did it,” Murray told reporters. “He was standing very close to return. He was struggling a little bit on the first-serve return, so he stepped probably two meters further back. As soon as I saw him step further back, I threw the underarm (underhand) serve in.

“I personally have no issue with players using it. I never have. Certainly, more and more players have started returning from further, further behind the baseline now to give themselves an advantage to return.