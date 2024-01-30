Andy Murray: Three-time Grand Slam champion says he’s in a ‘horrible second’ however ‘will not stop’

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray says he “won’t quit” tennis despite being in a “terrible moment”.

The Briton, 36, is winless in 2024 after Monday’s first-round loss to Benoit Paire at the Open Sud de France.

Murray also suffered a first-round exit at the Australian Open, while his last ATP Tour victory was in October.

On Tuesday, he responded to a BBC reporter’s post on X, which asked when Murray should “call time on an extraordinary career”.

The post linked to an article which said while the Scot’s status as a legend was secure “at what point does bravely soldiering on start to damage his legacy?”

“Tarnishing my legacy? Do me a favour,” two-time Wimbledon champion Murray wrote in reply.

“I’m in a terrible moment right now, I’ll give you that.

“Most people would quit and give up in my situation right now. But I’m not most people and my mind works differently.

“I won’t quit. I will keep fighting and working to produce the performances I know I’m capable of.”

The article asked…