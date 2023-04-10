Andy Robertson: Assistant referee stood down whereas Soccer Affiliation investigates obvious elbow incident





The assistant referee who appeared to elbow Liverpool’s Andy Robertson during an English Premier League game on Sunday will not be involved in any matches while English football’s governing body investigates the incident, the body responsible for Premier League referees said in a statement.

The Football Association (FA) is investigating the incident which happened at the end of the first half match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield.

Robertson, a 29-year-old defender, had approached Constantine Hatzidakis on the pitch. Video replays appeared to show Robertson brushing past Hatzidakis who responded by lifting his elbow, which hit the player.

Robertson was visibly furious and had to be pulled away by his teammates after receiving a yellow card for his subsequent reaction.

In a statement to CNN Monday, the Professional Game Match Officials…