Andy Umeed: Somerset batter to remain till finish of 2025 season

Andy Umeed spent four years away from elite level cricket before joining Somerset last summer

Somerset batter Andy Umeed has signed a new two-year deal to stay with the club until the end of the 2025 season.

The 27-year-old joined Somerset last summer after four years out of the professional game.

He scored 613 runs in the One-Day Cup this summer to finish as the leading run scorer in the group stage.

Umeed, who represented Scotland earlier in his career, has since featured in two County Championship matches for Somerset this month.

After beginning his career with Warwickshire, Umeed left in 2018 and went on to play for local side Moseley in the time that followed. He thanked the non-profit organisation South Asian Cricket Academy for helping him return to elite cricket last year.

“Two years ago, I was playing club cricket and doing a bit of furniture delivery, now I’ve had some time at Somerset and have extended my stay,” Umeed told the club website. external-link

“In the next two…