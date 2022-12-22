Andy Zaltzman on England’s staggering success in Take a look at cricket in 2022

Harry Brook has joined an elite list of players with three or more hundreds in their first four Tests

In the curious vernacular of sports punditry, it is often said a team or individual which has performed above expectation, if offered their achieved results in advance, would have bitten off, snapped off or otherwise detached your hand (or entire arm), in an act of pre-emptive gratitudinous dismemberment whose legal ramifications are seldom considered.

We can only speculate what acts of exultant limb-removal England’s cricketers and their supporters would have deemed appropriate if you had offered them a run of nine wins in 10 Tests, either at the moment Australia sealed their 4-0 Ashes triumph in Hobart in January, or when Joe Root resigned after a series defeat in West Indies left England with one win from 17 Tests.

Suffice to say, it would have hurt.

The revolution in England’s fortunes since Rob Key’s visionary decisions to appoint Ben Stokes as captain and Brendan McCullum as…