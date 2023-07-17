Andy Zaltzman: Why this 12 months’s males’s Ashes is most closely-fought in historical past… to this point!

Mark Wood was England’s youngest wicket-taker at Headingley at the age of 33

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford Date: Wednesday, 19 July Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

In the much-hyped age of sporting overhype, it can be difficult for contests to live up to their hyper-hyped expectations.

This summer’s two Ashes series have managed to do so, generating constantly fluctuating and varied drama, both within matches and across the series, replete with individual and collective subplots, and the cocktail of brilliance, flaws and struggle that forms the best of sport.

A cricket series is rare in the sporting universe in that it sets the same opponents against each other over a prolonged period and sequence of matches, a quality that makes these Ashes series the much-see TV box…