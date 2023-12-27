Anesu Mushangwe is used to encountering obstacles.
On her way to becoming the first Zimbabwean to win the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia, the bowler overcame a tough upbringing, missed her first opportunity to tour because she could not afford a passport and found herself out of contention for selection for years because of a lack of paperwork.
So the absence of a cricket ball was never likely to stop her from blossoming.
As a 14-year-old, Mushangwe had skipped athletics lessons in the Zimbabwean town of Chitungwiza to pursue her love of the sport.
Some of her earliest casual sessions involved sitting on a veranda with a friend who could not walk, learning from scratch how to catch and throw with skill.
“He would show me what to do and how to do things,” leg-spinner Mushangwe, now 27, told Stumped on the BBC World Service.
“We were using lemons because we didn’t have…