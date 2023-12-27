Anesu Mushangwe (right) helped Adelaide Strikers to become back-to-back Women’s Big Bash League winners in December

Anesu Mushangwe is used to encountering obstacles.

On her way to becoming the first Zimbabwean to win the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia, the bowler overcame a tough upbringing, missed her first opportunity to tour because she could not afford a passport and found herself out of contention for selection for years because of a lack of paperwork.

So the absence of a cricket ball was never likely to stop her from blossoming.

As a 14-year-old, Mushangwe had skipped athletics lessons in the Zimbabwean town of Chitungwiza to pursue her love of the sport.

Some of her earliest casual sessions involved sitting on a veranda with a friend who could not walk, learning from scratch how to catch and throw with skill.

“He would show me what to do and how to do things,” leg-spinner Mushangwe, now 27, told Stumped on the BBC World Service.

“We were using lemons because we didn’t have…