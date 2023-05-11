Angel City Football Club and Klarna launch “A new dawn”, first-of-its-kind upcyc… – Press Release

In Partnership with Klarna, ACFC Fans Can Own a Physical Piece of History through Environmentally Sustainable Fashion Produced by LA’s Suay Sew Shop with 10% of Profits to Benefit the Downtown Women’s Center

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Angel City Football Club (ACFC) and Founding Partner Klarna, a leading global payments provider and shopping service, today announced the launch of an exclusive merchandise capsule collection in an effort to bring more fan merchandise to women’s sports. Working closely on design and production with one of the leaders in sustainable fashion and advocacy in LA, the Suay Sew Shop, the merchandise is made from 100% upcycled and recycled materials.

The three-item collection – a windbreaker, bucket hat and fanny pack – is now available for fans exclusively on Klarna for 24 hours HERE and will be available more widely across www.AngelCity.com starting Friday, May 12. Fans who purchase an item from the collection with Klarna through the launch weekend – May 11-May 14 – will receive $10 off their order.

Each item in the collection incorporates pieces of the fabric from the custom tifo that read “Un Nuevo Amanecer” (A New Dawn) unveiled by ACFC supporters at its first-ever game on April 29, 2022, at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles – a first for any soccer team in the United States. A tifo is a visual display by a team’s supporters of any choreographed flag, sign, or banner, typically unveiled just before kick-off as a way to show their support and dedication to their team.

In collaboration with Klarna, Angel City FC will continue to call upon its network to donate clothing to the Downtown Women’s Center throughout the year. Building on last year’s community partnership, 10% of the merchandise sales will go to supporting the Downtown Women’s Center’s social enterprise, MADE by DWC Resale Boutique, which focuses on promoting a circular economy of sustainable fashion while empowering women in Los Angeles to break the cycle of…