ANGELALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC. Dominates Institutional Investor Awards, Wins All Tit… – Press Release

Shanghai, China, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On June 21st, ANGELALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC. (6699.HK) (“Angelalign” or the “Company”) was honored with the titles of “All-Star” and “Most Honored Company” in the Asia (ex-Japan) Executive Team 2023 awards organized by Institutional Investor. The Company ranked first in the healthcare and pharmaceuticals category, and achieved top rankings in all categories including “Best CEO”, “Best CFO”, “Best IR Professional”, “Best IR Company”, “Best IR Team”, “Best ESG”, and “Best Board of Directors”, earning accolades from investors and analysts.

A total of 1,608 listed companies from 18 industries participated in the Asia (ex-Japan) Executive Team 2023 awards. This marks Angelalign’s second participation since it went public in 2021.Last year, Angelalign made its debut in the awards and ranked second in all categories. This year, the Company stood out again and advanced further, seizing the “All-Star” status. To attain the All-Star status, a company must rank first in all categories. Only six companies achieved this honor in the current awards. Additionally, Angelalign retained the “Most Honored Company” title, with only 56 companies receiving this recognition. This fully demonstrates the capital market’s authoritative recognition of Angelalign’s corporate governance, leadership of the management team, and social responsibility.

Institutional Investor is one of the most influential financial magazines among global investment institutions. The magazine conducts annual evaluations of management teams for listed companies worldwide. Only certified financial industry professionals have voting rights, making the Institutional Investor rankings one of the most recognized in the industry. Its rankings also serve as a global investment trend indicator, widely accepted by both buy-side investors and sell-side institutions.

Reportedly, a total of 5,660 buy-side investors and 814 sell-side analysts participated in the opinion survey…