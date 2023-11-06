Angelo Mathews timed out: How Sri Lanka batter made worldwide historical past at Cricket World Cup

Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews became the first batter to be timed out in international cricket during the World Cup group-stage match against Bangladesh in Delhi.
There have only been six other instances of a batter being timed out since the Law was introduced.
So what happened, what do the Laws say and what has the reaction been?
What happened?
- Mathews walks to the crease after Sadeera Samarawickrama is dismissed from the second ball of the 25th over.
- The 35-year-old is stood in his crease and about to take his guard when he readjusts his helmet. The strap, which goes around the jaw, breaks as he tries to tighten it.
- Mathews notices immediately as it snaps in his hand and calls for a new helmet.
- He speaks to Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan, showing him the damage to his helmet and asking for time to be allowed for a replacement to be brought out.
- Mathews is then seen speaking to umpires Richard Illingworth and Marais Erasmus.
- Erasmus, who has…