Animal feed additives market size to grow by USD 8,931.76 million between 2022 a… – Press Release

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The animal feed additives market size is expected to increase by USD 8,931.76 million from 2022 to 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.25%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The research report focuses on top companies and crucial drivers, current growth dynamics, futuristic opportunities, and new product/project launches.

Vendor Landscape

The animal feed additives market is fragmented due to the presence of both small and large vendors. The vendors operate in a highly competitive market. The dominant players in the market have a vast geographical presence with production facilities located globally. The market also has a sizeable number of small regional vendors. With the increase in competition, the market is witnessing consolidation, where smaller vendors are acquired by or merged with major vendors. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Alltech Inc. – The company offers animal feed additives through its subsidiary Ajinomoto Health and Nutrition North America Inc.

– The company offers animal feed additives through its subsidiary Ajinomoto Health and Nutrition North America Inc. Archer Daniels Midland Co. – The company offers animal feed additives under its brands Hubbard, Masterfeeds, and Ridley.

– The company offers animal feed additives under its brands Hubbard, Masterfeeds, and Ridley. Associated British Foods Plc – The company offers animal feed additives under its brand Pancosma.

– The company offers animal feed additives under its brand Pancosma. BASF SE – The company offers animal feed additives under its brand AB Agri.

– The company offers animal feed additives under its brand AB Agri. Bluestar Adisseo Co.

Cargill Inc.

Chr Hansen Holding AS

Corbion NV

Evonik Industries AG

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

Jefo

Kemin Industries Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Land O Lakes Inc.

Novozymes AS

To provide a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape, Technavio has profiled key players along with the study that categorizes the global market segmentation

Key Market Segmentation