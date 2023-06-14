Animal Feed Phytase Market Size is projected to reach USD 760.79 million by 2031… – Press Release

New York, United States, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Phytase enzyme helps livestock producers add more phosphorus to their diets while enhancing animal health and digestion. Additionally, healthy reproduction in livestock results from an adequate phosphorus intake in the diet, whereas a deficiency in phosphorus increases the prevalence of metabolic disorders. The world’s livestock population is expanding quickly, likely to increase phytase demand in the upcoming years.

The demand for animal feed is rising significantly due to rising domestic animal adoption, rising disposable income, and expanding commercial cattle farming. For instance, Compassion in World Farming estimates about 250 million cows worldwide.

As beef consumption rises, producers have numerous opportunities to close the supply and demand gaps in the top markets. The United States Department of Agriculture reports that 10.6 million tonnes of beef were exported from Brazil, Argentina, and the U.S. in 2018.

Growing Concern On Health Among The Populations Drives The Market Growth

As public health awareness increases, there has been a noticeable shift in people’s attitudes from treatment to prevention. Foods high in protein and carbohydrates are in demand because people can afford to buy more. During the projection period, significant developments are anticipated in the rapidly growing commercial cow farming industry, the increased demand for affordable animal food enzymes, and the rising consumption of poultry and swine products.

However, It can be difficult and a catalyst for change when diseases like the swine flu spread more frequently. To ensure their safety, people might eat less meat and other poultry products, which could limit the market’s growth. In addition, countries going into lockdowns due to virus mutations may disrupt the supply chain and demand.

Report Scope