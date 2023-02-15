Animal Genetics Market Exhibits 7.2% CAGR to Reach USD 11.82 Billion by 2029 – Press Release

Pune, India, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Animal Genetics Market Size was valued at USD 6.80 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 7.27 billion in 2022 to USD 11.82 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Animal genetics refers to the development of new and superior breeds of animals by altering their genetics. Genetics are used for various types of testing such as genetic trait testing, DNA typing, and genetic disease testing. The increasing population of livestock is projected to aid market development. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Animal Genetics Market, 2022-2029.”

Key Industry Development

June 2022- Zoetis acquired Basepaws, a petcare genetics company. This acquisition is set to enhance the company’s portfolio in genetic testing and data analytics in advancing animal care.

Get a Free Sample Research PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/animal-genetics-market-105584

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 7.2% 2029 Value Projection 11.82 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 6.80 Billion Historical Data 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 122

Key Takeaways

In 2021, the North American market stood at USD 3.58 billion.

The animal type segment is expected to lead this market during the forecast period.

Growing consumption of animal-derived protein, growing population and rapid urbanization, and increasing focus of researchers to identify the superior breed are significant factors driving the growth of the market.

North America dominated the market in terms of share in 2021.

Genus plc, Hendrix Genetics BV, and Urus Group LP are some of the major players in the global market.

Drivers and Restraints

Introduction of New Products to Push Market Progress

The increasing introduction of new products is anticipated to drive the animal genetics market growth. The demand for animal-derived proteins, genetic…