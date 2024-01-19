Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Kycia Knight and Kyshona Knight retire from West Indies obligation

Anisa Mohammed, right, took 180 one-day wickets at an average of just 20.75

West Indies quartet Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Kycia Knight and Kyshona Knight have retired from international cricket.

They were all part of the Windies’ T20 World Cup-winning squad of 2016.

Spin bowler Mohammed, 35, retires as her team’s leading wicket-taker in both one-day and T20 cricket having made her debut as a 15-year-old.

She took 180 one-day wickets, including a career-best 7-14 against Pakistan in 2011, and 125 T20 dismissals.

Seamer Selman, 34, finishes with 133 international wickets.

Kycia Knight, 31, jointly holds the record for most wicketkeeping dismissals in a T20 innings and her twin, Kyshona, won more than 100 caps across both white-ball formats,

“Anisa, Shakera, Kycia and Kyshona have had all made significant individual impacts on women’s cricket,” said West Indies director of cricket Miles Bascombe.

“Their dedication, skill and sportsmanship have not only elevated our team, but also…