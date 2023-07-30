Annexon Presents ARCHER Trial Results at ASRS 2023 Highlighting Potential of ANX… – Press Release

Additional analyses support consistent protection from vision loss



Annexon to engage with regulatory agencies to determine optimal path forward for ANX007

Company to hold investor conference call on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET

BRISBANE, Calif., July 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Annexon, Inc. ANNX, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of complement-based medicines for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic disorders, today presented results from the ongoing ARCHER trial in patients with geographic atrophy (GA), underscoring ANX007’s potentially distinct neuroprotective mechanism of action and demonstration of consistent protection from vision loss. Data were presented during an oral presentation titled, “Treatment of Geographic Atrophy Secondary to Age-Related Macular Degeneration with Intravitreal ANX007: Results of the ARCHER Study,” at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 2023 Annual Meeting taking place July 28 – August 1, 2023 in Seattle.

“Notwithstanding recent advances in the field of geographic atrophy, preservation of vision remains a central need for the millions of people living with GA around the world,” said Jeffrey S. Heier, M.D., director of the Retina Service and Retina Research, Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston, and an investigator in ARCHER. “The results from ARCHER demonstrated dose and time dependent protection of visual function in GA across multiple measures. I am excited by the potential of ANX007 and its distinct neuroprotective mechanism of action, which could offer physicians a chance to preserve vision in a broad population of patients.”

Topline data reported in May 2023 showed that ANX007 demonstrated statistically significant, dose-dependent protection from vision loss in patients with GA, measured by best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) ≥15 letter loss, a widely accepted functional endpoint. Protection from vision…