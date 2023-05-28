Announcing: ABX Attends Crypto 306 Exhibition in Dubai and Unveils New Technolog… – Press Release

UAE,DUBAI, May 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ABX Exchange, a leading hybrid cryptocurrency exchange, showcased its innovative technology and shared exciting developments at the recent Crypto 306 Exhibition held in Dubai.

As a keynote speaker, Eric Brown, the CEO and Co-founder of ABX Exchange, addressed the audience, highlighting the company’s commitment to revolutionizing the cryptocurrency industry and providing users with a secure and user-friendly trading experience. With ABX Exchange’s unique hybrid model, which combines centralized and decentralized features, users have the flexibility to choose their preferred trading approach.

During his presentation, Brown emphasized ABX Exchange’s dedication to offering a safe and educational space for users entering the Web3 space, ensuring that assets remain secure and liquid. He expressed his passion for blockchain technology’s potential to benefit various industries and emphasized that ABX Exchange aims to be a “one-stop shop” for users’ crypto needs.

ABX Exchange’s innovative features and services were also a focal point of the exhibition. The platform provides users with futures trading, enabling them to speculate on the price of cryptocurrencies without owning them. Additionally, ABX Exchange offers staking pools, allowing users to earn rewards by holding cryptocurrencies and contributing to network security.

Furthermore, ABX Exchange announced the upcoming launch of its NFT launchpad and marketplace. The platform aims to provide users with a comprehensive ecosystem for NFT trading, buying, and selling. This addition reinforces ABX Exchange’s commitment to staying at the forefront of the evolving blockchain industry.

In addition to the company’s presence at the Crypto 306 Exhibition, ABX Exchange recently finalized its company registration in Estonia, granting it a license to operate in 25 to 28 European countries. This significant milestone will enable ABX Exchange to explore new markets…