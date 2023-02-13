Announcing the 2023 TrustRadius Most Loved Awards – Press Release

TrustRadius announces the 2023 Most Loved Awards for software that earns the most love density in its reviews.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — It’s that time of year again! Love is in the air as we celebrate the products getting the most admiration on TrustRadius. Our fifth annual Most Loved Awards winners were recently revealed and this year’s list is filled with innovative products that make their customers’ lives easier, more organized, and more productive.

We identify winners with our advanced award-selection process and data-driven formulas such as “loveCount,” “loveDensity,” and “lovePercentile” to measure customer satisfaction and affection for various vendors.

We know it’s hard to quantify love, but with the help of our advanced award-selection process, we’ve identified some of the most beloved products on our site. Donning a TrustRadius Most Loved Award badge symbolizes customer-approved excellence that can be displayed on a website and in marketing materials.

“By assessing a product’s loveDensity which is a unique indicator of satisfaction, we identified the Most Loved products of 2023,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “It’s hard to find a one-size-fits-all approach to software. So when reviewers show their love for software products, you know it’s worth celebrating. These awards are another way TrustRadius guides the buyer on their decision-making process.”

We’re thrilled to announce the 100 winners of the 2023 Most Loved Award featuring the top five featured products including Jotform, Mixmax, pCloud, VeriDoc Sign, and Salesforce CMS.

The winning products have stood out among the rest for their ability to inspire devotion and admiration from their users.

Get the entire winners list at TrustRadius.com/buyer-blog/most-loved .

About TrustRadius:

