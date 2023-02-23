Announcing the launch of Nexus to empower the world’s makers with greater freedo… – Press Release

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hexagon AB, a global leader in digital reality solutions combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies, today announced the launch of Nexus. Nexus is an open, flexible, future-ready digital reality platform purposely built for the discrete manufacturing ecosystem – from aerospace, automotive, and electronics to consumer products and general manufacturing. For the first time, stakeholders across engineering, manufacturing and quality disciplines can easily connect, collaborate and exchange data in real-time to accelerate new and innovative approaches to making higher-quality products more efficiently and sustainably.

Nexus is a one-stop shop for innovation and a better way of working – connecting people, software and machines across all manufacturing disciplines in real-time to enable data and information sharing in a secure environment. The resulting feedback loops free multi-disciplinary teams to evaluate the impact of their choices earlier, unlocking previously unavailable insights that foster ideas and iterative problem-solving across the product lifecycle.

“Manufacturing is changing fast. To keep up, stakeholders need agile processes that enable greater insights and efficiencies as they strive to develop and produce products more sustainably,” said Hexagon president and CEO Paolo Guglielmini. “To meet sustainability goals, companies are challenged with optimising design, material use, production and product lifespans in an integrated fashion. The fragmented landscape of point solutions and technologies today makes it difficult to realise the full potential of what’s possible. No one company or vendor has all the answers to scalable, sustainable manufacturing.”

“Nexus is our contribution to help shape this transformation with speed and confidence, breaking the silos currently holding innovation back,” continued Guglielmini. “Whether striving to achieve less waste, less rework, higher quality outcomes or…