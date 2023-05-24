Anonymous Intelligence Company Signs LOI to Acquire Enterprise Level Artificial … – Press Release

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anonymous Intelligence Company Inc. ANON ANICF 1JI (“ANON” or the “Company“), a leading decentralized network, computational intelligence and data storage technology company, focused on leveraging its proprietary Web 3.0 technology products to enable the decentralized movement among consumers and business alike, is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent dated May 23, 2023 (the “LOI“), to acquire Haller.AI Technologies Inc. (“Haller” or the “Vendor“) (the “Acquisition“). Haller aggregates the world’s leading GPT3-powered apps for enterprise into a unified, best-in-class UI layer. Think ‘Google flights’ for enterprise artificial intelligence (“AI”), ‘too many flight sites, no single aggregator’. Haller is looking to turbocharge companies with an all-in-one enterprise AI dashboard.



AI technology is changing nearly every aspect of daily lives for internet users. The Acquisition will join internally developed company assets with best-in-class AI assets, which aim to develop and commercialize AI applications for users with little to no familiarity with ‘prompting’.

Haller is being developed by CEO Tyler Koverko and his experienced team of engineers and designers. Tyler has a strong track record at the forefront of emerging technologies where he has held senior roles at various Web3 and eCommerce companies such as Tokens.com, and Polymath Network, each of which has created significant value for shareholders.

Management Commentary

“ANON is beyond pleased to enter into this agreement to acquire Haller. The top notch team at Haller and their plans to provide an enterprise level AI product to boost productivity and remove IP issues that many current AI platforms suffer from was a winner from the beginning of our search for a complimentary asset to add to the ANON portfolio of products to be launched in the near future,” said Lucas Russell, CEO of ANON. “We look forward to…