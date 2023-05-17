AnotherBall raises 2.2M USD in its angel round from renowned investors and annou… – Press Release

SINGAPORE, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Digital entertainment company AnotherBall has successfully raised 2.2M USD in its angel round. The round was led by industry leaders, including

Hiroaki Kitano (CTO at Sony Group Corporation)

(CTO at Sony Group Corporation) Jaynti Kanani (Founder of Polygon)

(Founder of Polygon) Justin Waldron (Founder of PlayCo)

(Founder of PlayCo) Keisuke Honda (KSK Angel Fund, professional soccer player)

(KSK Angel Fund, professional soccer player) Kevin Aluwi (ex-CEO at GoJek)

Kevin Lin (Co-founder of Twitch, CEO at Metatheory)

(Co-founder of Twitch, CEO at Metatheory) Rehito Hatoyama (ex-CEO at Sanrio Media & Pictures Entertainment, Advisor of Chiru Labs: Azuki’s creator company)

Richard Ma (CEO at Quantstamp)

(CEO at Quantstamp) Shintaro Yamada (CEO at Mercari)

(CEO at Mercari) Sota Watanabe & Yusuke Obinata (Next Web Capital)

(Next Web Capital) Suji Yan (CEO at Mask Network)

Taizo Son (CEO at Mistletoe)

(CEO at Mistletoe) Zeneca (CEO at ZenAcademy)

and more

With a team that has a proven track record of success, having exited their past startups twice to KDDI and Sony Group respectively, AnotherBall is going to build a completely new VTuber project through IZUMO. IZUMO is a VTuber project in the age of AI and Web3, with a mission to build a sustainable platform where everyone can live as they want to be in the Web3 space, leveraging VTubing technology.

“Living as one’s ideal self through VTubing will undoubtedly become the next big trend.” This is something I’ve felt as a consumer since the 2010s. In some of the world’s most popular games, such as Roblox, Minecraft, and Fortnite, avatars are already at the center of their economic spheres, and there’s no doubt that the value of digital existence will continue to grow. At IZUMO, we aim to capture this trend, accelerate the economy in the digital world, and support a world where everyone can continue to create.

Furthermore, I am truly humbled to have received the trust of such prominent investors. While we don’t reveal all the names yet, some of the biggest stars in the VTuber industry are also on our list of investors. With this round of funding, we will further advance IZUMO and deliver an enjoyable otaku life to everyone.

