Anrich Nortje: Tempo bowler dominated out of South Africa’s Cricket World Cup squad

South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the Cricket World Cup in India.
The 29-year-old had been named in the Proteas’ provisional squad for the tournament, which starts on 5 October, but is not fit enough to travel.
A persistent back problem has meant Nortje will now miss a second successive World Cup.
Fellow pacer Sisanda Magala, 32, has also been forced to withdraw from the squad through injury.
Both men featured in this month’s 3-2 home one-day international series win over Australia.
Nortje missed the 2019 World Cup with a fractured thumb and Cricket SA said: “It was decided that the risk associated with his inclusion in the squad outweighed his obvious value to the team.”
A knee issue meant Magala was limited to bowling just four overs in the third ODI of the five-match series against Australia.
South Africa’s white-ball coach Rob Walter has called up all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo and…