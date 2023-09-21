Anrich Nortje: Tempo bowler dominated out of South Africa’s Cricket World Cup squad

South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje will miss the 2023 Cricket World Cup

South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the Cricket World Cup in India.

The 29-year-old had been named in the Proteas’ provisional squad for the tournament, which starts on 5 October, but is not fit enough to travel.

A persistent back problem has meant Nortje will now miss a second successive World Cup.

Fellow pacer Sisanda Magala, 32, has also been forced to withdraw from the squad through injury.

Both men featured in this month’s 3-2 home one-day international series win over Australia.

Nortje missed the 2019 World Cup with a fractured thumb and Cricket SA said: “It was decided that the risk associated with his inclusion in the squad outweighed his obvious value to the team.”

A knee issue meant Magala was limited to bowling just four overs in the third ODI of the five-match series against Australia.

South Africa’s white-ball coach Rob Walter has called up all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo and…