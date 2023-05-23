Antengene Announces Claudin 18.2 Antibody-Drug Conjugate ATG-022 Granted Orphan … – Press Release

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Antengene Corporation Limited (“Antengene” SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading commercial-stage innovative, global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class medicines for hematology and oncology, today announced that ATG-022, a Claudin 18.2 antibody drug conjugate (ADC) in-house discovered and developed by Antengene, has been granted two Orphan Drug Designations (ODD) consecutively by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of gastric cancer and pancreatic cancer. To date, Antengene has received 3 ODDs from the FDA for two of its in-house products.

Orphan Drugs, also known as Rare Disease Drugs, refers to pharmaceutical products developed for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of rare diseases or conditions. Orphan Drug Designations by the U.S. FDA are meant to support the development of drug candidates that could potentially bring substantial therapeutic benefits to patients with rare diseases (a condition with a prevalence of less than 200,000 in the U.S.), and to provide incentives to the subsequent development, registration and commercialization to designated drugs. Those incentives include tax credit on expenditures incurred in clinical studies, a waiver of the New Drug Application (NDA) fee, and 7-year market exclusivity in the U.S. regardless of the patent status of the designated drug.

ATG-022 is an antibody-drug-conjugate targeting Claudin 18.2. Claudins are cell adhesion molecules normally expressed within the tight junctions between cells to form a barrier that regulates cell permeability. In cancer, Claudins are expressed at the cell surface due to changes in cell polarity. The Claudin 18.2 isoform is overexpressed in various primary malignant tumors including gastric, esophageal and pancreatic cancers. The Phase I CLINCH study of ATG-022 in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors, already…