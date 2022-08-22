Anthony Joshua: ‘I let myself down’ says British boxer about post-fight antics

Oleksandr Usyk has now beaten Anthony Joshua twice

Anthony Joshua says emotions got the better of him and he let himself down with his bizarre post-fight antics after losing to Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

After the contest, the Briton picked up two of Usyk’s belts, dropped them out of the ring and strode towards the dressing room, before returning to the ring to give an impassioned speech.

“I let myself down,” Joshua tweeted.

After returning to the ring, the 32-year-old confronted Usyk, saying, “you’re not strong, how did you beat me? How? I had character and determination’.

Joshua then picked up the microphone and produced a expletive-filled speech in which he reflected on the fight and his shortcomings as a boxer.

He also talked about several topics, including his troubles with police as a teenager, the war in Ukraine, his career and led the crowd in saluting 35-year-old Usyk.

In his post-fight news conference, Joshua said he had acted that way because he was…