Anthony McGrath: Essex coach says cricket should increase alternatives for younger

Anthony McGrath became Essex head coach in November 2017

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath believes cricket needs to expand opportunities for young players to ensure a healthy future for the game.

Counties are currently discussing proposals to reduce the number of Championship and T20 matches.

They arose from from Sir Andrew Strauss’ high performance review, and a decision is due at the end of November.

“By reducing teams or games, you reduce the pool of people who play, boys and girls now,” said McGrath.

“I don’t think anything is ever going to be perfect, but we need more cricket really through the year.

“It’s such a short season and it’s just finding a way (forward) that pleases everyone.

“England cricket is so important, of course, but the counties feed that and the more players who play, you’re going to produce more cricketers,” he told BBC Essex’s Around The Wicket show.

The review has suggested reducing the number of Championship and T20 matches that counties play from 14 to 10 in…