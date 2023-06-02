Anthony Taylor: PGMOL condemns abuse directed at Europa League ultimate referee

Anthony Taylor booked 13 players during the ill-tempered Europa League final

Referees’ body PGMOL says it is appalled by the “unjustified and abhorrent” abuse directed at Anthony Taylor in Budapest Airport following Wednesday’s Europa League final.

Taylor and his family were then shouted at by angry fans external-link at the airport.

It came after Roma boss Jose Mourinho was seen in a car park confronting Taylor with a foul-mouthed rant.

In the video, which is being shared on social media, Taylor and his family are accosted by fans as they are escorted through the airport. Scuffles then break out as they disappear through a secure door and a chair is thrown.

PGMOL said in a statement: “[We are] aware of videos circulating on social media showing Anthony Taylor and his family being harassed and abused at Budapest Airport.

“We are appalled at the unjustified and abhorrent abuse directed at Anthony and his family as he tries to make his way home from refereeing the Uefa Europa League final.