Anti-Drone market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.1% by 2033: Visiongain Re… – Press Release

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Anti-Drone 2023-2033. It includes profiles of Anti-Drone and Forecasts Market Segment by Application (Detection, Tracking and Identification, Interdiction) Market Segment by Technology (Electronic System, Laser System, Kinetic System) Market Segment by Platform (Ground-based: Fixed, Ground-based: Mobile, Hand-Held, UAV-based) Market Segment by End-User (Military & Defense, Critical Infrastructure, Commercial & Institutional, Homeland Security, Other End-User) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.



The global anti-drone market was valued at US$614 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The Increasing Use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Or Drones, Has Led to a Growing Need for Anti-Drone Systems

The increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or drones, has led to a growing need for anti-drone systems, which are designed to detect, identify, and neutralize unauthorized drones. The anti-drone market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by factors such as rising security concerns, increasing drone usage, and technological advancements in anti-drone systems. However, there are also some challenges and restraints that must be overcome to fully realize the potential of anti-drone technology.

One of the driving factors behind the growth of the anti-drone market is rising security concerns. As drones become more accessible and affordable, there is a growing risk of unauthorized drone incursions in sensitive areas such as airports, government buildings, and military installations. This has led to a growing demand for anti-drone systems that can detect and mitigate such threats before they can cause harm.

Another factor driving the growth of the anti-drone market is the increasing usage of drones in…