Anti-GBM Autoantibody Disease Market Register a Steady Revenue CAGR of 4.3% by 2… – Press Release

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Growth Plus Reports estimated the size of the global market for anti-GBM autoantibody disease in 2022 and is expected to increase at a revenue CAGR of 4.3% by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for anti-GBM autoantibody disease indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. Anti-GBM disease is an autoimmune disorder that occurs when the immune system targets and kills healthy body tissue by mistake.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing awareness of autoimmune disease is driving the market revenue share.

The development of advanced diagnostic techniques for rapid disease diagnosis is driving the market demand.

The use of monoclonal antibodies as therapy is increasing the market revenue growth rapidly.

Anti-GBM Autoantibody Disease Market Scope

Report Attribute Details CAGR 4.3% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Treatment Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Recent Development in the Anti-GBM Autoantibody Disease Market:

In February 2023, Imlifidase for Autoimmune Disorders is now in Phase III clinical research at Hansa Biopharma. A 63% phase transition success rate (PTSR) is the requirement for entering Pre-Registration for Phase III medications for autoimmune disorders.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for anti-GBM autoantibody disease includes:

Pfizer Inc.

Bionic Medizintechnik GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

AbbVie, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global anti-GBM autoantibody disease market revenue is driven by the increasing…