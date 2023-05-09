Anti-GBM Autoantibody Disease Market Register a Steady Revenue CAGR of 4.3% by 2… – Press Release

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Growth Plus Reports estimated the size of the global market for anti-GBM autoantibody disease in 2022 and is expected to increase at a revenue CAGR of 4.3% by 2031.
Analysis of the global market for anti-GBM autoantibody disease indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. Anti-GBM disease is an autoimmune disorder that occurs when the immune system targets and kills healthy body tissue by mistake.
Key Takeaways:
- The increasing awareness of autoimmune disease is driving the market revenue share.
- The development of advanced diagnostic techniques for rapid disease diagnosis is driving the market demand.
- The use of monoclonal antibodies as therapy is increasing the market revenue growth rapidly.
Anti-GBM Autoantibody Disease Market Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|CAGR
|4.3%
|Base Year for Estimation
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023 to 2031
|Historical Year
|2021
|Segments Covered
|Treatment Type, Distribution Channel, and Region
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
Recent Development in the Anti-GBM Autoantibody Disease Market:
- In February 2023, Imlifidase for Autoimmune Disorders is now in Phase III clinical research at Hansa Biopharma. A 63% phase transition success rate (PTSR) is the requirement for entering Pre-Registration for Phase III medications for autoimmune disorders.
Competitive Landscape
A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for anti-GBM autoantibody disease includes:
- Pfizer Inc.
- Bionic Medizintechnik GmbH
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- AbbVie, Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
Market Drivers and Restraints:
The global anti-GBM autoantibody disease market revenue is driven by the increasing…