Anti-Semitic church carving can keep, German courtroom guidelines

Written by Lianne Kolirin, CNN

Germany’s highest appeal court has ruled that a medieval sculpture can remain on the outside of a church in Wittenberg, eastern Germany, despite acknowledging that it is anti-Semitic.

The sandstone carving, which has been part of the exterior of Wittenberg Stadtkirche — or city church — since around 1290, depicts two people identified as Jews by their pointed hats suckling a pig — regarded as unclean in the Jewish religion. Another man, a caricature of a rabbi, raises the pig’s tail and looks into her backside.

The case was brought by Michael Dietrich Düllmann, 79-year-old retired psychiatric nurse, who converted to Judaism in the 1970s. Düllmann has long campaigned for the removal of the “Judensau” or “Jew Sow,” which he believes is not only offensive but “dangerous” at a time when politicians are warning of rising anti-Semitism in Germany.

Wittenberg is the birthplace of the Protestant Reformation and where Martin Luther nailed his 95 theses to…